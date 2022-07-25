Watch Video: India dugout erupts in joy after Axar Patel leads Men in Blue to victory in 2nd ODI over WI

India players celebrate a WI wicket during the 2nd ODI | Pic: Twitter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, as India scripted a sensational series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in the second game.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were down to 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel revived India's chase with his six-hitting prowess to take the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday.

Needing six off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowlers head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33) to keep India in the hunt.

This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) tried to take the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

Earlier, opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.