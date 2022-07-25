Watch Video: India captain Shikhar Dawan leads celebration in dressing room after ODI series win over WI

India captain Shikhar Dhawan | Pic: Twitter

India skipper for the ODI series against the West Indies Shikhar Dhawan has credited a strong "domestic and IPL cricket" for the success of the side as it chased down a mammoth 312 to win the second match at Queen's Park Oval, and with it the series.

India won the second ODI against Nicholas Pooran's side with all-rounder Axar Patel's 64-run blitz helping the visitors to a two-wicket victory with just two balls remaining.

Shikhar also lauded Patel's fine innings that saw him score his runs off just 35 balls, embellished with five sixes and three boundaries.

"I feel it was a great team performance. We made mistakes, we took the challenge and we had self-belief."