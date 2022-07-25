e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: India captain Shikhar Dawan leads celebration in dressing room after ODI series win over WI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
India captain Shikhar Dhawan | Pic: Twitter

India skipper for the ODI series against the West Indies Shikhar Dhawan has credited a strong "domestic and IPL cricket" for the success of the side as it chased down a mammoth 312 to win the second match at Queen's Park Oval, and with it the series.

India won the second ODI against Nicholas Pooran's side with all-rounder Axar Patel's 64-run blitz helping the visitors to a two-wicket victory with just two balls remaining.

Shikhar also lauded Patel's fine innings that saw him score his runs off just 35 balls, embellished with five sixes and three boundaries.

"I feel it was a great team performance. We made mistakes, we took the challenge and we had self-belief."

Watch Video: Axar Patel scores blistering 35-ball 64 as India register two-wicket win against West...
article-image

