Watch Video: Ꮪhubman Gill recreates Nikhil Chinapa's Roadies scene with Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hit MTV show Roadies which found favour with people across different age groups has made it's way to the Indian dressing room.

Former judge Nikhil Chinapa's angry gorilla avatar from Roadies was recreated by cricketers Ꮪhubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal in a funny video.

Ꮪhubman Gill who scored his maiden T20I century uploaded a hilarious reel video of himself and his friends and teammates, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, as they recreated a famous scene from MTV's reality show Roadies. The video has left many in splits including the man himself Nikhil Chinapa who shared it on his Twitter account.

In the video, Shubman Gill, Ishan and Yuzvendra appeared India jerseys.. Shubman played a contestant who was badly bashed during his audition while Ishan portrayed the role of Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa who mimics a gorilla in their hotel room. Yuzvendra portrayed other judge Raghu Ram in the video and says, “Now you have pissed me.”

Ishan stands up from his chair and asks Shubman to show intensity and passion. Reacting to it, Shubman emotionally tells him, “I have that intensity. I have that passion. I will make it, I will definitely make it.” To this, Ishan mimics a gorilla pose, in an attempt to copy Nikhil from the episode and jumps on the bed.

Nikhil Chinapa who reshared the post, rated the acting skills of the cricketers.

Honestly, @ishankishan51 needs to work on his angry gorilla. @ShubmanGill is perfect as Nihal Nikam (who almost won Roadies that year after he was selected - after this interview). @yuzi_chahal you know I love you bhai, but you’re rubbish as @tweetfromRaghu, Chinapa said in his post.