Watch Video: Here's how Rafael Nadal registered a remarkable victory over World No.1 Novak Djokovic to reach French Open semifinals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
Rafael Nadal after his win over Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-final

In a remarkable victory, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals of the French Open.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

Notably, Djokovic was looking to increase his Grand Slam tally to 21. He currently has 20 as much as Roger Federer. Nadal already has 21, that is the most by anyone. Also, Djokovic had beaten Nadal last year to win the French Open.

Watch video here

