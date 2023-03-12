Watch Video: Harbhajan Singh bamboozles Chris Gayle with vicious spinning delivery; West-Indian left stunned

Cricket fans are being treated to franchise cricket all year round with the commercial appeal of T20 cricket. It's not just current players that are competing, but ex-players and legends are what have excited cricket enthusiasts in recent weeks. The ongoing Legends League has seen former superstars return to field. Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, and others continue to captivate their audiences with breathtaking performances.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh stole the show during Saturday's match between the Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas and the Aaron Finch-led World Giants, where a spinning delivery by him was a highlight of the night.

In the third over of the Giants' innings, West Indies legend Chris Gayle completely misjudged a Harbhajan delivery, which spun sharply and rattled the stumps. Gayle was completely taken aback by the delivery, which took him a few moments to process.

Choosing to bat first, the Giants posted a total of 166/8 in 20 overs, with skipper Finch scoring 53 off 31 balls and Shane Watson scoring 55 off 32 balls. Harbhajan Singh was the Maharajas' preferred bowler, taking four wickets.

Later, despite skipper Gautam Gambhir's top knock of 68 off 42 balls, Maharaja's fell short by just two runs. Ricardo Powell took two wickets for the Giants, while Brett Lee, Tino Best, and Chris Mpofu each took one wicket