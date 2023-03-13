Watch Video: Hair-raising moment as Williamson scambled to the crease, that ensured India's qualification to the WTC final

Two Test matches in two different continents, three teams, all in the hunt for qualification to the World Test Championship Final. While Australia had secured their qualification to the WTC finald after winning the 3rd Test against India, India and Sri Lanka's fate still laid in limbo.

While a sporting script is usually reserved for the final, the penultimate stage had plenty to talk about, following New Zealand's thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Needing 1 run on the last ball of the day to secure victory, Kane Williamson failed to find his bat to a rising deliver and scrambled to the non striker end for the crucial run. Dickwella lobbed the ball back to Asitha Fernando who hit the stumps in a possible run out appeal.

Replay showed Williamson made the crease that ensured India's qualification for the WTC final.

There was genuine interest from Indian fans as the match was on tenterhooks. Sri Lanka batted well in their first innings, scoring 355 runs, but a stunning century from Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand take an 18-run lead in the first innings. Sri Lanka were in trouble after losing four early wickets, but senior batter Angelo Matthews helped Sri Lanka set a lofty target of 285.

New Zealand were in trouble after losing opener Devon Conway early on Day 4, and Sri Lanka struck again early on Monday with the wicket of Tom Latham. A 142-run stand between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, however.

Mitchell swung the momentum in New Zealand's favour, hitting 81 off 86 balls, smashing four sixes and three boundaries.

Williamson continued and reached his century as he led the New Zealand chase in the final hour.