Watch Video: Erik ten Hag grooves with South American duo Martinez & Antony following Carabao Cup victory

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to their first trophy in six years with their English League Cup victory against Newcastle United on Sunday. United went on to win 2-0 at Wembley, with Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scoring in the first half.

Ten Hag, who has overseen a resurgence in Manchester United's fortunes, has been at the forefront of the overall buzz around the club. Still competing in all four competitions this season, Manchester United claimed the first piece of silverware this season after a dominating performance.

The Dutchman was ecstatic at the full time whistle, and the stands of red exploded in applause and cheer. Ten Hag, who is rather reserved with his expressions, didn't shy away from an outlandish celebration as he was seen shaking a leg with the South American duo of Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manchester United, that had a miserable season last year, finishing trophyless and sixth in the league, look like the team of old under the Dutchman's management, and Sunday's taste of silverware is sure to ignite further belief in the squad.