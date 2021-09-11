Watch Video: Crowd chants 'Viva Ronaldo' as footballer returns to Manchester United and strikes two goals against Newcastle

Mumbai: Upon his return to Manchester United, football star Cristiano Ronaldo seems fully energized after a splendid start as he scored his first goal for the his new team against Newcastle United here on Saturday.

What is being termed as his 'second debut' for the team, the 36-year-old is showing why he is worth millions of dollars. Ronaldo scored his first goal just before half-time with Manchester United taking a 1-0 lead against Newcastle.

Spanish player and right-back Javier Manquillo scored a quick goal as soon as the second half began and leveled the score 1-1. This was unsettling for United as they were looking forward to winning the match at Old Trafford against their old rivals.

The Portuguese star did not disappoint his fans waiting for a grand show, Ronaldo shined once again as he struck another goal in the 62nd minute, taking the team to a 2-0, both scored by Ronaldo.

The Red Devils did not stop as Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard went on to score two more goals damaging Newcastle's defense completely. The dual took the scoreboard to a marvelous 4-1 (full-time) with one goal each in the final minutes against Newcastle in the Saturday match at the Old Trafford ground.

The crowd went berserk as they chanted 'bring on Ronaldo' and celebrated their win against Newcastle United.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals between 2003-2009 when he played for Manchester United and with two more goals in this game, Ronaldo marked his 120th goal.

This was a homecoming for the former Real Madrid striker who was transferred last month from Juventus to Manchester United after almost 12 years and became one of the biggest transfers with a two-year contract of nearly 13 million euros.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:11 PM IST