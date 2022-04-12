Watch Video: Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with relief after Royals Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik’s wicket

Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja came up with a crucial catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dangerman Dinesh Karthik and then celebrated with relief.

Jadeja’s celebration after the catch revealed the immense pressure he has been since taking over as the caption of the Chennai franchise before the IPL 2022.

CSK lost all their first four matches under captaincy and with the way Karthik was hitting the ball, a fifth defeat looked imminent.

But the wicketkeeper-batsman tried to hook one of the Dwayne Bravo’s delivery to Jadeja in the 17th over to the all-rounder’s relief.

Netizens took to Twitter to voice their reaction

@fanmahida Jadeja was so relived after that..you can from his celebration..he faced so much in last 4 games.. deserves the victory captain

@aravindhram Thank God Jaddu was put there by Bravo & not Choudhary Bravo's pace off the ball won the battle once again vs DK. Jadeja's celebration after taking that catch says it all. Looks like he is more stressed as a captain. We need your Rockstar attitude back Jaddu.

@Riha_Mog Jadeja celebrations are always next level

@MyFreakyTweets That celebration confirmed the first win as a captain Jadeja

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:34 PM IST