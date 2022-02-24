WATCH VIDEO| 'Borders are closed, banks are shut...': Brazil footballers stranded in Ukraine appeal for evacuation

Brazilian footballers and their families stranded in Ukraine on Thursday have appealed to their government to evacuate them.

Journalist Arthur Quezada posted a video on Twitter where Brazilian several players from FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Dynamo Kyiv, with their families, were seen appealing to the authorities in Brazil to get them out of the war-torn country.

According to Quezada, Junior Moraes who plays for FC Dynamo Kyiv as a forward sent an audio message, saying, “Borders are closed, banks [are shut], there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money. We are gathered waiting for a plan to leave Ukraine.”

The footballer also posted a statement on his official Instagram page. “All friends and family, the situation is serious and we are stuck in Kiev waiting for a solution to get out. We are inside a hotel. Pray for us," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the skies over Kyiv swarmed with Russian attack helicopters which seized Gostomel air base on Thursday, Daily Mail reported. However, though Ukrainian forces launched a fight-back, with ground forces moving in to retake the air field as jets streaking over the city, followed by reports that up to four Russian choppers had been shot out of the air, the report said.

Meanwhile Russian tanks, driving out of Crimea, broke through Ukrainian lines near Kherson and were moving towards the Dnieper River where they linked up with more helicopters and seized power plants - with a Russian flag seen raised over Kakhovka Hydroelectric plant in the early afternoon.

Ukrainian forces appeared to be putting up a stiff resistance around Kharkiv, in the east, where multiple Russian tanks and armoured vehicles were pictured having been destroyed by Kiev's forces - with bodies lying in the streets. Two Russian soldiers were also captured by Kiev's forces in the area, the report said.

Border guard units said they were fighting for control of Sumy, also in the east, against Russian forces. Earlier in the day, they had reported coming under attack from Belarus as Russian and Belarusian tanks rolled across the border. Four ballistic missiles were also launched from Belarusian territory, the Ukrainian MoD said, Daily Mail reported.

It came after cruise missiles, guided bombs and GRAD rockets took out targets from east to west - aimed at airfields, military bases, ammo dumps, and command posts including in the capital. Six Russian jets were shot out of the sky over the eastern Donbass region, Ukraine claimed.

(With IANS inputs)

