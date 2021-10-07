Watch Video: Bollywood not really my cup of tea, says CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Fans of the former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni have often seen him showcasing his fine acting skills in the plethora of high profile ads he features in. However, when a fan asked him about his Bollywood aspirations, Thala Dhoni quickly responded saying that acting in Bollywood wasn't his "cup of tea" and advertisements were as far as he would go in that field.

This came during a franchise event that featured several CSK players like Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir, when a fan asked him "Can we expect to see you in Bollywood in the future?"

Dhoni quickly answered saying, "You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it's a very tough profession and very difficult to manage,"

"I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that," the World Cup winning captain added.

Chahar tried to pull Dhoni's leg over opting for advertisements instead of doing films. He teasingly mentioned:

"There's more money in advertisements than movies."

Tahir also chipped into the banter and commented: "Bollywood can't afford Dhoni bhai."

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:00 PM IST