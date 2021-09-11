Watch Video: As two teens set to duke it out for the US Open 2021 Title, here’s what makes their clash more special

New York: The US Open 2021 Women’s final be a clash of teens as Great Britain’s 18 year old Emma Raducanu will take on Canada’s 19 year old Leylah Fernandez at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, making it the first major final between teenagers since Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open.

But what makes their contest even more special is the past connection and commonality they share among themselves.

Raducanu first met Fernandez at a tournament for players 12 and under. They both share a connection to Canada, the country where Fernandez lived and Raducanu was born.

But, besides their connection with the North American Country, the girls have much more in common. Both have Asian mothers, with Raducanu’s father hailing from Romania and Fernandez’s from Ecuador.

The teens will attract an audience to their summit clash on Saturday that extends far beyond the crowd who will be present at the Stadium after a year, for apart from being brilliant tennis players, the teenagers are also citizens of the world!

With input from Agencies.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:29 PM IST