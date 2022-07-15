e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: All the action from England vs India, 2nd ODI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
England players celebrate a wicket against India during the second ODI | Pic: Twitter

England beat India by 100 runs in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 on Thursday.

Invited to bat, England were all out for 246 with Moeen Ali top-scoring with 47. David Willey and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 41 and 38 runs respectively.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler with 4/47 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each.

Chasing the target, India were shot out for 146 in 38.5 overs with none of the visiting batters making any notable contribution. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja made 29 each.

Reece Topley claimed six wickets for 24 runs to run through the Indian batting line-up and set up England's massive win.

India had won the first ODI by 10 wickets on Tuesday.

Brief Scores

England: 246 all out in 49 overs (Moeen Ali 47, David Wiley 41, Jonny Bairstow 38; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/47, Hardik Pandya 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/49) beat

India: 146 all out in 38.5 overs (Hardik Pandya 29, Ravindra Jadeja 29; Reece Topley 6/24)

