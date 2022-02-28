Watch: Ukrainian striker moved to tears after receiving support from crowd amid Russian invasion

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk was seen teary eyed after he received a standing ovation from Benfica fans on Sunday, during their Primeira Liga match against Vitoria SC.

Initially, Yaremchuk wasn't in the playing XI but was called on as a substitute in the 62nd-minute and was also handed the captain's armband. The Benfica supporter gave him a huge round of applause to show solidarity to his home country, which has been attacked by Russia.

Benfica went on to win the game by a 3-0 scoreline at the Estadio da Luz, with Darwin Nunez scoring a brace. Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos also scored a goal during the win.

Here is the video of Yaremchuk being moved to tears after receiving a standing ovation from Benfica fans:

While entering the field, Yaremchuk was given the captain's armband by defender Jan Vertonghen in a show of solidarity.

Visibly emotional, the Ukrainian striker also applauded the entire stadium.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the standing ovation received by Yaremchuk:

What an incredibly moving moment just now at the Estádio da Luz, as the crowd gives Roman Yaremchuk 🇺🇦 a standing ovation.



Jan Vertonghen handed over the captain’s armband and the Ukrainian international was brought to tears. #WeStandWithUkraine #Benfica pic.twitter.com/pJ430M6JOY — Benfiquista Americano (@BenfiquistaUm) February 27, 2022

“YAREMCHUK WE STAND WITH YOU” 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eRXg5PoVFl — ÁREACHUK SLB (@areaslb) February 27, 2022

The incredible reception that Yaremchuk received from Benfica supporters after coming on the pitch literally moved him to tears.💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/XnBvNxgbTD — Adrian Sousa (Rabona TV) (@Rabona_TV) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captain’s armband.



The entire Benfica supporters group gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears.



Very emotional moment at the Luz. pic.twitter.com/BY8cLPS1Aa — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 27, 2022

Ukraine has received support from many footballing communities in Europe with England announcing a boycott of all their international games against Russia.

England's decision comes following similar announcements by Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden who are all future or potential opponents of Russia in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Meanwhile, FIFA have also said that Russia would be prohibited from hosting games and must play under the banner of "Football Union of Russia" without a national flag or playing its anthem.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:37 PM IST