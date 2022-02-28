e-Paper Get App
Sports

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Watch: Ukrainian striker moved to tears after receiving support from crowd amid Russian invasion

FPJ Web Desk
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk was seen teary eyed after he received a standing ovation from Benfica fans on Sunday, during their Primeira Liga match against Vitoria SC.

Initially, Yaremchuk wasn't in the playing XI but was called on as a substitute in the 62nd-minute and was also handed the captain's armband. The Benfica supporter gave him a huge round of applause to show solidarity to his home country, which has been attacked by Russia.

Benfica went on to win the game by a 3-0 scoreline at the Estadio da Luz, with Darwin Nunez scoring a brace. Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos also scored a goal during the win.

Here is the video of Yaremchuk being moved to tears after receiving a standing ovation from Benfica fans:

While entering the field, Yaremchuk was given the captain's armband by defender Jan Vertonghen in a show of solidarity.

Visibly emotional, the Ukrainian striker also applauded the entire stadium.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the standing ovation received by Yaremchuk:

Ukraine has received support from many footballing communities in Europe with England announcing a boycott of all their international games against Russia.

England's decision comes following similar announcements by Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden who are all future or potential opponents of Russia in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Meanwhile, FIFA have also said that Russia would be prohibited from hosting games and must play under the banner of "Football Union of Russia" without a national flag or playing its anthem.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
