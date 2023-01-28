e-Paper Get App
WATCH: UFC champ Conor Mcgregor involved in horrific road accident, says 'I could have died'

Former UFC two-division champion Conor Mcgregor revealed he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The MMA star showed the injuries suffered and reveals the incident could have been fatal

Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Former UFC two division champion Conor Mcgregor revealed he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The former two-division champion says that his knowledge of MMA "saved his life" and he "could have been dead".

Mcgregor said he was riding his bike and was hit from behind by a moving car. The Irishman posted a video of the aftermath of the incident on his Instagram page

He wrote: "Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me."

Conor is heard telling the driver he is "all good" as the motorist says he is "totally sorry".

McGregor is then heard saying: "That's nasty. I could have been dead there."

Mcgregor has not returned to the octagon since breaking his foot and losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

