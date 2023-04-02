Watch: Trent Boult bowls the perfect first over to get RR off to dream start vs SRH

Trent Boult was on fire in the powerplay for Rajasthan Royals | IPL/BCCI

Trent Boult bowled one of the best first overs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday to get the Rajasthan Royals off to the perfect start in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Defending a massive total of 203, Boult removed opener Abhishek Sharma and No. 3 batter Rahul Tripathi for a duck with the third and fifth deliveries.

Boult first castled Sharma with a perfect yorker swining away from the left-hander and then got Tripathi caught in the slips.

Tripathi took the Decision Review System (DRS) thinking that he hadn't edged the ball but was unsuccessful as replays showed that he did get an outside edge.

Samson leads from the front for RR

The eventful first over happened after the Royals posted a mammoth 203 for 5 on the board thanks to half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson.

Buttler and Jaiswal added 85 for the first wicket with both scoring 54 runs each but the Englishman was the more aggressive partner in the stand.

Samson then consolidated the innings and added more firepower with his 32-ball 55 that included three fours and four sixes.

Shimron Hetmyer added the finishing touches to the innings with an unbeaten 16-ball 22 cameo.