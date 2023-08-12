WATCH: Thousands Of Fans Sing Vande Mataram After India Fights Back Vs Malaysia To Win ACT 2023

The Indian hockey team received yet another thunderous response from the fans present inside the stadium in Chennai during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final on Saturday.

Trailing 1-3 in the match till half-time, the home team pulled up their socks and struck two goals in quick succession to cheer the crowd the up.

Thousands of fans started singing "Vande Mataram" as the Men in Blue fought their way back into the summit clash.

India had taken the lead through Jugraj Singh in the first quarter but then saw Malaysia hit back and even take the lead with goals from Kamal Abu Arzai and Razie Rahim.

Aminudin Muhamad then made it 3-1 late in the third quarter before India came back with Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant to level the proceedings.

Akashdeep Singh proved to be the hero in the final moments as he fired in his first goal of the night to help India take a 4-3 lead and eventually seal the match with that scoreline to be crowned champions for the fourth time in the tournament's history.

