Watch: This six-year-old's backhand will put a smile on Roger Federer's face

In January's Australian Open, an epic semi-final clash of tennis titans between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic witnessed the latter winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles titleholder will be turning 39 this year and is still winning big titles, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and the emerging stars of men's tennis, who are younger to him by at least a decade.