Watch: This six-year-old's backhand will put a smile on Roger Federer's face

Roger Foderer's spell in Tennis will never be short-lived as the Swiss star is an inspiration for many youngsters who aspire to be in the game. In a video which took rounds on the internet, a six-year-old is seen smashing backhand's as good as Federer himself.
Watch the video below:
In January's Australian Open, an epic semi-final clash of tennis titans between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic witnessed the latter winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3.
The 20-time Grand Slam singles titleholder will be turning 39 this year and is still winning big titles, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and the emerging stars of men's tennis, who are younger to him by at least a decade.
The Swiss star has won 14 titles since he turned 35, including four titles in 2019 and compiled a 53:10 win-loss record in the previous year. Although, having missed a chance at Grand Slam this year, Federer's record has been impeccable for a man of his age.
Federer’s biggest rival, the Spaniard, Rafael Nadal had a statement for the guys yet to play against the Swiss Star: “There are no two people like Federer on this planet,” Nadal said. “Luckily actually.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)