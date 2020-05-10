Watch: This Japanese brother's backhands will make Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic smile

British tennis star Andy Murray's mother shared a video of two children playing backhand shots of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
In the video shared by Judy Murray, two Japanese brothers were seen practising backhand shots. 6-year-old Yunosuke hit the shots like Federer and his younger brother Koujirou, 4, did it in Djokovic's style.
Tagging both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in her post, Murray wrote, “Kids learn best by copying.”
Praises poured in for these brothers in the comments section of the video which has over 7,000 likes and 685 retweets.
"Impressive footwork as well," a user wrote.
Meanwhile, the deadly pandemic coronavirus has brought all the sporting events to a halt.
Earlier this month, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), issued a set of guidelines for local and national-level competitions, if at all the sport resumes, keeping in mind the current state of the world due to the virus.
The guidelines include arriving at a venue already dressed and leaving immediately after the conclusion of a match.
Masks are to be worn while off-court, players and officials should maintain at least two metres between each other while hand shakes are also off limits.
Each player is asked to use their own set of balls - separately numbered.
Ball boys and girls to wear rubber gloves while at changeovers, players must go around opposite sides of the net.
Players are also discouraged from signing autographs and from taking selfies while being warned not share equipment, water bottles or food.
Tournaments should also only be singles and played without spectators.
However, the professional ATP and WTA tours which have been suspended since mid-March and are not expected to resume until July 13 at the earliest.
