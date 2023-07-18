WATCH: Team India Radiate Confidence As they Land In Trinidad For The Second Test

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Trinidad for the second Test against the West Indies, scheduled to take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain from Thursday, July 20. As the players gathered in a lounge, dressed in their travel kits, it appeared that they were awaiting the arrival of the team bus.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the players appeared to be in high spirits following their comprehensive victory in the first Test held in Dominica. Their positive mindset was understandable, given their previous success, and they seemed determined to continue their winning streak in the upcoming Test match.

Will India look to reshuffle after comprehensive victory?

The contrasting levels of skill displayed in the first Test, where India secured a resounding victory by an innings and 141 runs, clearly highlighted the difference in quality between the two teams. This has sparked a discussion about the possibility of India introducing some fresh faces in the second Test in Trinidad.

Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini, two fast bowlers, have earned their places in the squad based on their outstanding performances in domestic cricket and for India A. Considering that the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental in India's triumph in Dominica, the team might be tempted to include either Mukesh or Saini in the playing XI and rotate the other fast bowlers.

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma delivered impressive centuries, some of the other batsmen missed out on an opportunity to make big scores. The Indian team will be hopeful that the Trinidad Test presents another chance for them to regain their batting form. It remains intriguing to see what kind of pitch conditions will be offered for the match.

Squad for WI Tests:

Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-capt.), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S. Bharat (w.k.), Ishan Kishan (w.k.), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

