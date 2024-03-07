Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Cuts Cake On His 37th Anniversary Of Completing 10000 Test Runs

Sunil Gavaskar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar thanked the BCCI for remembering the special date of him crossing 10000 Test runs 37 years ago (March 7th). The renowned commentator admitted that it was a memorable day for him and recognised how it has become further unforgettable due to Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test.

Gavaskar is arguably one of the greatest openers to grace the game and became the first batter to reach the 10000-run mark in Test cricket. The 74-year-old did so against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad, making 63 in the only innings India batted.

#OnThisDay in 1987, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar became the first cricketer to complete 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏 👏



Today, in the Comm Box, he celebrated that special moment in style 🎂#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dtFHo4ZuC3 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2024

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, the ex-opener was found cutting a cake and remembered how their stats person also reminded that the same date witnessed him scoring his maiden half-century in Tests. He elaborated:

"This is terrific. I want to thank the BCCI for remembering this day. It is a memorable day indeed for me, getting to the 10000 mark on the 7th of March. Also, apparently, when I came into the commentary box, Mohandas Menon, my stats guy, said this was also the day when I got my first half-century in Test cricket. So absolutely terrific from the BCCI to remember it and felicitate with his wonderful cake. Lovely, tasty cake as well."

"I hope we end another Test match with a win" - Sunil Gavaskar

With India playing England in Dharamsala in the 5th and final Test of the series, Gavaskar hopes to see the hosts sign off with a win.

"Also, on the day, Ravichandran Ashwin plays his 100th Test mach. So, it's a real special day. For Indian cricket, not just for me or Ashwin. For Indian cricket, I hope we end another Test match with a win."

England captain Ben Stokes won an important toss and chose to bat in Dharamsala.