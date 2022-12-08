e-Paper Get App
LPL T20: Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne loses four teeth while taking a catch, Watch

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka's bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne sustained an unfortunate injury during the ongoing Lanka Premier League between Kany Falcons and Galle Gladiators on Wednesday, December 7.

The incident occured when Nuwanidu Fernando who was at the crease attempted to drive a wide-length ball over the cover off Carlos Brathwaite's bowling. However, Fernando mistimed the shot and hit the ball straight in the air.

Going in for a catch, Karunaratne ended up losing four teeth after the ball struck him in the face. The 26 year old claimed the catch but was left with a bloodied mouth.

Chamika Karunaratne was rushed to a private hospital in Galle and underwent an immediate surgery. Team Director of Kandy Falcons said the 26 year old Chamika is stable and will be available to the coming games.

Galle Gladiators were restricted to 121/8 after winning the toss and electing to bat first as Movin Subasingha (40) and Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim (34) were the only contributors with the bat for Galle. Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Kandy with figures of 4/14 in his four overs including a maiden at an economy of 3.5.

