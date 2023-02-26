WATCH: South Australia lose 5 wickets in chaotic over to hand Tasmania victory in WNCL final

Have you ever seen a more chaotic finish in cricket? Well, Saturday's WNCL final witnessed the most dramatic finish to a cricket game.

The match between Tasmania and South Australia lived up to its billing as an exciting and electric final. Tasmania pulled off the great escape to win the WNCL for the second time in a row, taking five wickets in the final over to leave South Australia stunned and speechless.

Captain Elyse Villani led Tasmania to a decent first innings total of 264 runs from its 50 overs, producing her third century along the way. The game swung like a pendulum, with South Australia reeling at 185/5 at one stage, needing 80 of 52 balls to win.

Jemma Barsby (28 off 17), Courtney Webb (83 off 107) and Annie O'Neill (28 off 20) led the fightback, putting SA on 220/5 with six overs to go. With the target being reduced to 241 runs due to the DLS method, SA were well on course towards victory before all hell broke loose.

1st ball: O’Neil is out, bowled by Coyte.

2nd ball: Single, which means SA need 3 runs to win

3rd ball: Barsby is out stumped

4th ball: Run out

5th ball: Wilson is out plum LBW

6th ball: Anesu Mushangwe is run out

It was a freakish performance and even freakier finish as Tasmania went on to win there second title.