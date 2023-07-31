WATCH: Snake Stops Play In Lanka Premier League, Dinesh Karthik Says 'Naagin Is Back'

A bizarre incident took place in the Lanka Premier League on Monday when a snake invaded the field during the match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura in Colombo.

The reptile was seen slithering on the field after the fourth over of Dambulla's run chase, which led to a brief halt in play.

Dambulla were 27 for 2 at the time, chasing 181 for victory when Shakib Al Hasan spotted the snake and informed the non-striker and the umpire of the snake on the field by making a hand gesture.

Shakib was about to the bowl the fifth over of the powerplay when he saw the snake and informed others about it.

The match eventually ended in a tie with both teams ending up on the score of 180 after 20 overs each.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not just the players, but the fans also saw the funny side of this incident even though it was a serious concern for the match officials.

One of the officials eventually had to shoo away the snake from the field, drawing hilarious responses from netizens.

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik had a funny "naagin" take on the whole episode, which reminded him of Bangladesh where the naagin dance was seen on mutliple occasions during the Nidahas Trophy.

"The naagin is back. I thought it was in Bangladesh," DK tweeted while Scott Styris wrote, "I've seen it all now. Snake stops play."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)