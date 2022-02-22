Watch: Smriti Mandhana takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Sophie Devine in 4th ODI vs NZW

The fourth women's ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday had to be slacked to a 20-over affair after a rain delay. But the shortened game immediately witnessed some power-packed action after India won the toss and elected to field first at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine looked in phenomenal touch as she hit the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. However, her stay at the crease ended owing to a brilliant diving catch from Smriti Mandhana at backward point.

Devine (32) was looking dangerously in form when she received a hit-me ball from Renuka Singh. The batter absolutely belted the delivery but it went in the air. Mandhana, who returned to the side after missing the first three games, dived to her left and grabbed the ball with both hands.

Watch Smriti Mandhana's brilliant catch to dismiss Sophie Devine:

New Zealand have already bagged the five-match series by taking a clean 3-0 lead, making the fourth and fifth ODI a dead rubber.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, batter Brooke Halliday has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after being deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:11 AM IST