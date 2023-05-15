WATCH: Smoke bombs and fan unrest causes Dutch League match between Ajax and Groningen to be abandoned

Dutch league match between Ajax and already relegated Groningen was halted and then called off with only nine minutes on the clock after fireworks were twice thrown on to the pitch during their league match on Sunday.

Protests against the board take to the pitch

The incident occurred in the sixth minute of the match in Groningen, when smoke bombs were thrown onto the field. A supporter then ran across the pitch with a banner, calling for the Groningen board to go. In response, the referee took the two teams off the pitch.

When they returned, smoke bombs were thrown again, leading to the match being called off, following new Dutch football guidelines that were introduced earlier last month.

A supporter runs across the pitch with a banner, calling for the Groningen board to go |

New guidelines same chaotic moments

The decision to stop matches immediately if a player or match official is hit by an object from the crowd, was taken by the Dutch football association after a cigarette lighter was thrown from the crowd in the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax in early April, hitting Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and causing a lengthy delay to the match.

Moreover, the Dutch football association also mandated that if an object is thrown from the terraces but misses, play will be temporarily stopped and the players sent to the dressing rooms. If the same thing happens a second time, the match is to be immediately stopped.

However, despite these new guidelines, the Dutch game has been facing a growing problem. Three top-flight matches on Friday and Saturday were temporarily halted because of objects thrown onto the field, indicating the severity of the issue.