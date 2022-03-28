Watch: Shubman Gill takes superb running catch, potential best catch of IPL 2022

While it was Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans who took three brilliant wickets in his first spell destroying the top order of Lucknow Super Giants, Varun Aaron also scalped a wicket in his second over courtesy of a superb running catch from Shubman Gill to send back Evin Lewis.

In the fourth over of the innings, in an attempt to play a pull shot off a short delivery outside off, Lewis didn’t time it at all.

The ball went high in the air. Shubman Gill, standing at mid-wicket, ran with an eye on the ball. He timed his leap to perfection to pluch a stunner of a catch.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:05 PM IST