Home / Sports / Watch: Shubman Gill takes superb running catch, potential best catch of IPL 2022

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Shubman Gill | Photo: Twitter

While it was Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans who took three brilliant wickets in his first spell destroying the top order of Lucknow Super Giants, Varun Aaron also scalped a wicket in his second over courtesy of a superb running catch from Shubman Gill to send back Evin Lewis.

In the fourth over of the innings, in an attempt to play a pull shot off a short delivery outside off, Lewis didn’t time it at all.

The ball went high in the air. Shubman Gill, standing at mid-wicket, ran with an eye on the ball. He timed his leap to perfection to pluch a stunner of a catch.

Watch the video here:

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:05 PM IST