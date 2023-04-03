Watch: Israeli forces storm Palestinian stadium, fire tear gas during Cup Final

Several Palestinian football players and fans experienced choking and breathlessness after Israeli forces used tear gas during a cup final match in occupied East Jerusalem. The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Dahiat al-Barid Street in Al-Ram, a town in East Jerusalem.

The PFA reported that Israeli forces fired tear gas inside the stadium, causing several Palestinian football players and dozens of fans, including children, to suffer from gas inhalation. They received treatment on the pitch, while three individuals were taken to the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Turkey's General Consul to Palestine Ahmet Riza Demirer and Jibril al-Rajoub, the president of the PFA, were in attendance at the final of the Abu Ammar Cup when Israeli forces disrupted the competition.

The assault took place during the halftime break in the match between Markaz Balata, a club from Nablus, and Jabal Al-Mukaber from Jerusalem. The PFA condemned the incident, which occurred in an area that the international community considers to be occupied territory, and called for the punishment of the responsible parties.

This event adds to the tension between Israelis and Palestinians over control of the area, as it highlights the impact of Israeli occupation on daily life. Additionally, the incident raises concerns about the safety of athletes and sports events in the region, as well as the need for peaceful and respectful competition between different communities.

The Palestine Football Association released a statement saying: "Without prior warning, the occupation soldiers rained gas bombs on the stadium, which fell on the pitch and between the stands, where hundreds of fans, including children, were present."