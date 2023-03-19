Watch: Shaheen Afridi's destructive innings of 44 from 15 balls in PSL Final earns animated reaction from teammates

Shaheen Afridi followed in his father-in-law's footsteps and smashed 44 off only 15 balls to help Lahore Qalandars post a total of 200 for 6 against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi stadium. His 293.33 strike rate knock included two fours and five sixes. Lahore Qalandas were 112 for 5 in 14.1 overs when Shaheen came in to bat. Carnage followed soon after as he propelled his team to a colossal total on the board.

As soon as Lahore Qalandars' innings ended, the team's players were quick to recognise Shaheen's contribution.

Rashid Khan waited on the stairs of the dressing room to applaud Shaheen before other players joined him in acknowledging the southpaw for his knock.

Lahore Qalandars scored 85 runs in the final five overs. Usama Mir bowled the 16th over and gave up 14 runs. Shaheen hit one six in the over.

The 17th over was bowled by Ihsanullah and he leaked 24 runs as the opponent skipper hit him for two sixes and a four in the over.

Abbas Afridi bowled the 18 over and gave away 11 runs before Anwar Ali conceded 22 runs in the 19th over. Shaheen ended the penultimate over with a six.

Saheen showcased an all round performance, return with bowling figures of 4/51 as Multan Sultans lost a naitiber match by just tow runs.