Watch: Senegal fans take to streets in wild celebration after reaching World Cup knockout stage, beating Ecuador

The African Lions secured their ticket to the Last 16 after a 2-1 victory over Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Fans watched their country's clash with Ecuador from a giant screen outdoors and let out a huge roar at full-time. Fans then took to the streets and started singing and dancing, while kids were shown hopping around in jubilation.

Senegal beat Ecuador to make it out of the group, alongside the Dutch, who beat Qatar 2-0, thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong.

Despite missing star forward Sadio Mane, who was ruled out with injury just before the start of the World Cup, Aliou Cisse's men managed to make it to the knockout stages.

Senegal sealed thier fate in an entertaining fashion. Brighton's Moises Caicedo briefly cancelled out Watford' Ismaila Sarr's opener in the 67th minute. But Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly sealed the crucial three points just three minutes after Caicedo's equaliser. Senegal will no face Group B winner England in Round 16 knockout phase.