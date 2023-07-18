 WATCH: Saud Shakeel Becomes 1st Pakistan Batter To Hit Double Hundred In Sri Lanka As Visitors Dominate Opening Test
WATCH: Saud Shakeel Becomes 1st Pakistan Batter To Hit Double Hundred In Sri Lanka As Visitors Dominate Opening Test

Saud Shakeel becomes the first Pakistan batter to hit double ton in Sri Lanka to put visitors in control of the opening Test in Galle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Saud Shakeel raises his bat and helmet. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan middle-order batter Saud Shakeel gave the tourists the upper hand on day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. The left-handed batter bagged a unique record of becoming the first Pakistan cricketer to hit a Test double-hundred in Sri Lanka, finishing unbeaten on 208.

The 27-year-old got to the elusive milestone in the 118th over of the innings as he played a cut-short through backward point for a boundary. He raised his helmet and bat aloft as Mickey Arthur and Babar Azam smiled in delight and clapped for him. It's worth noting that Shakeel's current Test average is 98.50.

Shakeel also got the lower-order's support as he added 177 with Agha Salman after joining hands with him when Pakistan were 101-5. He put on 52 with Noman Ali, followed by 94 alongside Naseem Shah, whose own contribution was only 6 in the partnership. The tourists were eventually bowled out for 461, giving them a sizeable lead of 149.

Sri Lanka left with a mountain to climb on day 4:

After conceding a healthy 149-run lead, the hosts reached 14-0 in 3 overs. They'll have to deal with Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took three wickets in the first innings. With the pitch turning square, Pakistan's spinners will be equally difficult to contain with. A lot will depend on their openers and Dhananjaya de Silva, who top-scored with 122 in the first innings.

The ongoing match is the first of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle for both teams. Australia are the reigning champions, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka are yet to even reach the final.

