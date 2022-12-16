e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's romantic gesture towards wife Anjali goes viral

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun slammed a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his Ranji Trophy debut to emulate a feat achieved by his father

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:04 AM IST
PTI
Sachin Tendulkar recently showed his romantic side while out on a dinner with wife Anjali 

In a video shared by the Master Blaster on Instagram, the cricket icon can be seen sitting in a restaurant. He then holds out a plate with the following lines written on it: "You never know who you'll meet over a slice". 

The camera then pans towards a smiling Anjali, who was sitting on the opposite side of the table.

Cricketers like Yuvraj Singha and Suresh Raina liked the video while India batting star Suryakumar Yadav commented: “Reaction from the non-striker’s end,” referring to Anjali’s reaction.      

On Wednesday, Sachin's son Arjun slammed a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his Ranji Trophy debut to emulate a feat achieved by his father. Sachin too had scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, when he struck a century against Gujarat as a teenager.

