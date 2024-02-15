Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Visits Taj Mahal In Agra, Gets Mobbed For Pictures By Hundreds Of Fans

Sachin Tendulkar gets mobbed by fans. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was spotted in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, visiting the picturesque Taj Mahal in a video that went viral on social media on February 15th, 2024, Thursday. The video also shows Tendulkar being surrounded by plenty of fans and security officers at the venue.

The 50-year-old was also among the elite athletes invited for Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya last month. Giving his views on the auspicious occasion, the 200-Test veteran expects it to inspire the next generation of Indians. Speaking to India Today, Tendulkar claimed:

"It was a very special experience for me, in fact this is a historic day. I want to say that the dream has been fulfilled for the entire Indian population. This is a proud moment for our culture and spiritual heritage. This will inspire the next generation. I am very happy that I was able to attend this and I would like to bring my family here."

Sachin Tendulkar to return as the mentor of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024:

On the cricketing side of things, the ex-Indian captain will return to mentor the Mumbai Indians in the forthcoming edition of IPL. After the franchise triggered a change in captaincy by replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, false reports circulated that Tendulkar had quit the franchise as a mentor.

The right-hander has also plied his trade for 6 years for the Mumbai Indians, accumulating 2334 runs in 78 IPL matches at 33.83 with a solitary hundred, headlined by a best of 100*.