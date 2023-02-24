WATCH: SA eves break into epic celebration after thrilling semi-final win over England in T20 World Cup

South Africa qualified for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final with a six-run win over England in the second semifinal in Cape Town on Friday.. After the win, the Proteas eves broke out in a wild celebration.

In a video going viral on social media, SA players can be seen jumping in joy after reaching the final.

🚨 SOUTH AFRICA MAKE THE WORLD CUP FINALS!



This is what it means to the entire time. To the entire nation. #CricketTwitter #SAvEng #Proteas #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/yw0lyj7LuV — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) February 24, 2023

Earlier, Opting to bat, South Africa rode on half centuries by openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) to post 164 for 4.

In reply, England could only manage 158 for 8 as pacer Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) took four wickets to help the hosts cross the line.

For England, star spinner Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets.

South Africa will take on Australia in the title clash on Sunday.

Brief Scores: South Africa 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22) beat England for 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29)

