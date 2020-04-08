Watch: Roger Federer partakes in solo tennis drill, further nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, The Rock and others

Tennis star Roger Federer, like all athletes, has been spending time at home after all the sporting events have been put on hold due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 75,000 lives worldwide.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion engages in a lot of activities to keep his fans entertained.
In a recent video, the Swiss star was seen training from home with a solo drill.
"Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely," Federer tweeted.
He also asked India's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli to take that challenge further. Many famous sporting personalities and celebrities were also nominated by Federer.
Following the cancellation of Wimbledon Championships due to the coronavirus outbreak, Federer was devastated.
Federer has been actively donating in Switzerland's fight against coronavirus. Earlier, he had donated one million Swiss Francs to the most affected families due to the pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."
"Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.
Federer was last seen in action at the Australian Open where he lost against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.
Djokovic went on to defeat Dominic Thiem in the finals to win the tournament.
