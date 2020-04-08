Watch: Roger Federer partakes in solo tennis drill, further nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, The Rock and others

Tennis star Roger Federer, like all athletes, has been spending time at home after all the sporting events have been put on hold due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 75,000 lives worldwide.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion engages in a lot of activities to keep his fans entertained.

In a recent video, the Swiss star was seen training from home with a solo drill.

"Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely," Federer tweeted.

He also asked India's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli to take that challenge further. Many famous sporting personalities and celebrities were also nominated by Federer.