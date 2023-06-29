WATCH: Rishabh Pant Grimaces In Pain While Stretching At NCA Gym, But Completes Exercise

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is on the road to recovery after his horrific car accident which nearly cost him his life. But the challenge to get back on the cricket field will not be easy for the dashing player.

He has started training in the gym but is still in some pain while doing a few of the exercises.

Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he is going through his recovery and recuperation process.

Delhi Capitals on Thursday shared a video in which Pant can be seen stretching while grimacing in pain. But the fighter that he is, Pant did not give up and completed the exercise.

Rishabh Pant survives near-fatal car crash

Pant was travelling in his Mercedes SUV on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when he lost control and crashed the vehicle into the barriers before landing on the other side of the road. This happened on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

His car caught fire immediately after the crash while he was trapped inside. Locals rushed to help the cricketer and pulled him out of the burning car, thus saving him from certain death.

Pant's second date of birth

He changed his date of birth on his social media handles to January 5, 2023, signifying that he got a new lease of life after the car crash.

Pant was shifted from the Saksham Hospital in Roorkie after the first operation and taken to the MAX Hospital in Dehradun where he was treated for a few days before being airlifted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Pant recovering faster than expected

He underwent a successful knee ligament surgery in the city after tearing all three ligaments.

With the recent videos and pictures he has been posting on social media, it seems that Pant is recovering faster than expected but will still need a lot of time before he can get back on the cricket field.