WATCH: RCB stars pay a special visit to Mohammed Siraj's new home in Hyderabad before crucial IPL match against SRH

Ahead of their crucial IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, several Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players, including captain Virat Kohli, visited teammate Mohammed Siraj's new home in Hyderabad. The RCB squad, along with the team's newest recruit, Kedhar Jadhav, were present at Siraj's new residence, where Faf du Plessis and his fellow South African, Wayne Parnell, were also in attendance. A fan shared a video on Twitter showcasing the RCB players arriving at Siraj's house for an opening ceremony.

RCB look to seal playoff spot

RCB is presently in Hyderabad, where they are preparing for their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 18. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are fresh off a dominant 112-run win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, which helped keep their playoff chances alive. They are presently in fifth place on the points table, having accumulated 12 points from 12 games.

On an episode of Breakfast with Champions, Siraj shared a heartwarming story about buying a new home and inviting his RCB teammates over for a dinner party. In the midst of his excitement, Siraj extended a personal invitation to his teammate and cricketing idol, Virat Kohli, saying, "I told Virat Bhaiya that I'm hosting a dinner at my house. Are you going to come?" Despite his enthusiasm, Siraj was caught off guard when Kohli revealed that he was suffering from a stiff back and would rather rest. However, Siraj had no idea that destiny had a special surprise in store for him.

Faf chasing the orange cap

Meanwhile, cricket analyst Aakash Chopra praised the batting performances of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell for carrying the Bangalore side. According to Chopra, Du Plessis has set his sights on the orange cap, which is awarded to the tournament's top run-scorer, with his consistent performances, and nobody will be able to take it away from him this season. He shared his views in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"Faf du Plessis was playing with Virat Kohli. When Kohli got out, Glenn Maxwell was with Faf. Faf - one more time - he is consistent and how. He scores runs every time. However he does, he wants the Orange Cap and no one can take it away from him," Chopra said.