Watch: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and Odean Smith play gully cricket in Gandhinagar streets

Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and Odean Smith. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Gujarat Titans cricketers Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, and Odean Smith took some time out ahead of their IPL 2023 game against the Mumbai Indians to connect with some fans in Gandhinagar. The trio did that by playing gully cricket with a few boys in the state's capital.

They started by greeting the boys, followed by taking turns to bat and bowl at one another. Rashid, well known for hitting the ball out of the park with ease, also crafted a helicopter shot. The leggie also outfoxed Noor Ahmed multiple times when the latter was batting.

Odean Smith yet to play a game in IPL 2023:

Among the above-mentioned trio, Smith is yet to feature for the Titans in IPL 2023. The West Indian all-rounder fetched a hefty INR 6 crore in the 2022 auction from the Punjab Kings. The 26-year-old took six wickets in as many games, but managed only 51 runs in those appearances. The latest auction saw him go to the Titans for a base price of INR 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, both Rashid and Noor have been outstanding for the defending champions this year. While the former has taken 19 scalps in 11 games at 18.74, the latter has also stepped up to the occasion with 11 wickets in six fixtures at 16 apiece.

Noor's performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens was the most significant, as he rose to the occasion, especially with Rashid Khan going for 54 in his four wicketless overs. On the contrary, Rashid's fellow countryman finished with outstanding figures of 4-0-21-2 as the Titans eventually won by seven wickets.

A victory on Friday against the Mumbai Indians will seal the Titans' spot in the playoffs.