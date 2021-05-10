Watch: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Tennis player Andre Agassi discuss ‘the purpose of life'

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps collaborated with American Tennis Player Andre Agassi on ‘The Ranveer Show’.

Ranveer started off the discussion with Andre’s new autobiography book ‘Open’. They talked in detail about the life journey of the tennis player and his road to recovery from failures to success. The highlight of this podcast was the part where they discussed ‘the purpose of life’. Agassi believes in embracing the good moments while interacting with someone and hoping their life be better off after a fruitful engagement.

Both Ranveer and Andre share a positive opinion when it comes to Indian culture and believe it’s peaceful and opens up one’s spirit to stability and calmness. Later into their conversation, they took into topic how Tennis plays an important role in teaching one toughness, focus and control. Andre stressed on the importance of controlling your controllables, focusing on simple things, and allowing your life experiences to unfold naturally.

When asked on the important life lessons one should impart on their loved ones and kids, Agassi said,” You can't teach a kid how be mentality tough but if you teach them what their real identity is and who they really are, then it gives them a platform to learn how to apply their mind through their already given identity. Without that it’s hard to remove the ego, to hear things subjectively. It's a holistic approach we need to do with our children.”

They ended the podcast on the belief that- ‘All comes together in the end’.

