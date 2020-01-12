Watch: Rahul Dravid’s most memorable ‘off-the-field’ performance

Indian cricketing legend, Rahul Dravid, celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday. Dravid, popularly known as 'The Wall', is still regarded as one of the best No.3 batsmen that India ever produced in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman, who made his debut for India in 1996 at Lord's, went on to play 164 Tests, 334 ODIs and 1 T20I in an illustrious career which spanned for over 16 years.

Dravid was a mainstay in the Indian cricket team for more than 15 years. He made the No. 3 position his own. He amassed as many as 13288 runs in Tests and 10889 runs in ODIs. He also played one T20I match wherein he scored 31 runs.

He was a gentleman in the truest of the sense. On the field and off the field, he stuck to his values. He also has a keen sense of the history of the game and is a well-read, articulate ambassador of the game.

In 2011, he was invited to speak at the Bradman Oration in Adelaide, becoming the first non- Australian todo so. And after 38 minutes of addressing the crowd, his speech came to an end and he deservedly got a standing ovation from the entire audience.