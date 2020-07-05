Watch Premier League Highlights: Mason Greenwood's double helps Manchester United spank Bournemouth 5-2

Despite an early scare, Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s Manchester United ran out easy winners at Old Trafford as they thrashed Bournemouth 5-2.

It was the first time a United team scored five in the league at Old Trafford. The highlight of the show was Mason Greenwood’s brace as he became the first teenager since Wayne Rooney to score 15 goals in a season for Manchester United.

United went behind early in the first half when Junior Stainlas pounced on some shoddy defending from captain Harry Maguire who got nutmegged by the Bournemouth forward who then beat David De Gea at the near post. The United player of the year for the past few seasons should’ve done better but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will wonder if De Gea has now become a keeper who will keep making mistakes.

However, Stainlas’ goal was cancelled out by a thunderous strike from Mason Greenwood who picked up Bruno Fernandes’ assist to rifle home a Robin Van Persie-like strike. The 18-year-old appears to have bulked up during the corona break and has reportedly put on 3 kilos of muscle.

Manchester United’s second goal came from the penalty spot after a hand-ball, which saw Marcus Rashford break his duck since returning from injury. Rashford’s goal also took him to 20 for the season, the first academy graduate to do since Paul Scholes.

The third came from a delightful Anthony Martial curler from the left, who picked it up and placed it perfectly in the top corner.

After Victor Lindelof went off due to injury, Eric Bailly managed to give away a hand-ball in the 2nd half which allowed former United strike Joshua King to make it 3-2 and give Bournemouth a chance.

However, it was United’s night as Greenwood thumped in another from to make it 4-2, as it became increasingly difficult for defenders to figure out his ‘weaker foot’.

The fifth was added by Bruno Fernandes with a precise free kick. A Rashford goal was also ruled offside partially by VAR while Dajnjuma had a goal disallowed too.

Solksjaer hailed his forward trio after the match and especially Mason Greenwood but urged supporters not to compare him to Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo yet.

“He is a fantastic goalscorer,” Ole Gunnar Solskjær said. “The moments he chose the goals, they were very important moments for us. He is a very, very talented boy and we will nurture and manage him as best we can. His general overall play is improving as is his fitness and understanding of his position. I don’t want to compare him to Wazza or Ronaldo – I don’t think that’s fair.”

The former strike however noted that he had never seen a better finisher at that age, reminding people that he had also seen an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney.

Watch Highlights: