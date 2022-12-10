WATCH: Pitch invader promoting porn website brings Argentina vs Netherlands clash to halt

The Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal clash was brought to a halt when a intruder ran on to the pitch on Friday.

According to a report in the Sun, the intruder by the name Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, also known as VitalyzdTv on Youtube, stormed onto the pitch during the second half.

Stewards were quick to stop the American influencer, as they carried him off the pitch.

Vitaly stripped down to his boxers which bore the message: "Vitaly the goat." He had the same words written on his chest.

Quite brutal takedown of a pitch invader at Netherlands v Argentina pic.twitter.com/eitCtO2VwH — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalised in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.