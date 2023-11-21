 Watch: Pakistani Journalist Mir Shabbar Ali Chronicles Unforgettable Journey Covering ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Pakistani Journalist Mir Shabbar Ali Chronicles Unforgettable Journey Covering ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 In India

Watch: Pakistani Journalist Mir Shabbar Ali Chronicles Unforgettable Journey Covering ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 In India

Ali's journey began with a surprise call and an impromptu flight to Islamabad, where he, along with fellow accredited Pakistani journalists, obtained Indian visas just 48 hours before the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

In a series of tweets, Pakistani journalist Mir Shabbar Ali shared his extraordinary experience covering the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, marking his first venture into international sports journalism.

Ali's journey began with a surprise call and an impromptu flight to Islamabad, where he, along with fellow accredited Pakistani journalists, obtained Indian visas just 48 hours before the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad. Crossing into India through the Wagah-Attari border, Ali marveled at the significance of a mere step separating two nations, reflecting on childhood memories.

A jovial Sardar Jee drove the group to the Amritsar airport, setting the stage for Ali's exhilarating adventure. Despite the tension surrounding the India-Pakistan match, Ali sensed the unmatched happiness and electric atmosphere as he entered Ahmedabad's Modi Stadium.

After relishing a delightful breakfast of Maska Bun and Karak Chai, Ali's journey truly commenced in Bangalore, where he immersed himself in the vibrant Indian culture. Taking a day to explore the city, Ali witnessed Pakistan's training session at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and interviewed Mohammad Nawaz.

Read Also
Pakistan Announce Test Squad For 3-Match Series In Australia, 3 Uncapped Players Called Up
article-image

In Bangalore, Ali's encounters ranged from an interview with India's 1983 World Cup-winning wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani to understanding the city's deep connection with cricket. Despite Pakistan's disappointment against Australia, Ali captured the matchday fervor, describing the crowded ticket booths and metro stations filled with cricket enthusiasts.

The next leg of Ali's journey took him to Chennai, a city with personal significance as his ancestral home. Traversing the country on the Vande Bharat Express, Ali soaked in the experience of being in a place he had only heard stories about. In Chennai, he formed a deep connection with the city, meeting an amiable journalist, Bhargav, and enjoying the hospitality of the Chepauk stadium.

Despite Pakistan's setbacks in Chennai, Ali's enthusiasm remained undeterred. He proceeded to Kolkata, experiencing the historic charm of Eden Gardens and witnessing Pakistan's breakthrough victory against Bangladesh, ending their losing streak.

Mir Shabbar Ali's chronicles not only capture the highs and lows of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but also reflect the unique and profound experiences that sports journalism can offer on an international stage. This is especially true for a scribe traveling to a neighboring country, where opportunities to visit are rare, and where he gets to explore his ancestral roots, adding an extra layer of personal significance to his journey.

Read Also
PCB Appoint Umar Gul And Saeed Ajmal As Fast-Bowling And Spin-Bowling Coach For Pakistan's Men's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Only Kept Showing Bollywood Faces': Netizens Slam Broadcasters For Not Panning Cameras Towards...

'Only Kept Showing Bollywood Faces': Netizens Slam Broadcasters For Not Panning Cameras Towards...

PCB Appoint Umar Gul And Saeed Ajmal As Fast-Bowling And Spin-Bowling Coach For Pakistan's Men's...

PCB Appoint Umar Gul And Saeed Ajmal As Fast-Bowling And Spin-Bowling Coach For Pakistan's Men's...

IND vs AUS, 2023: David Warner Opts Out Of T20I Series Against India

IND vs AUS, 2023: David Warner Opts Out Of T20I Series Against India

'Why Troll The Players And Their Families?': Harbhajan Singh Blasts Team India Fans For Their...

'Why Troll The Players And Their Families?': Harbhajan Singh Blasts Team India Fans For Their...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner 'Apologises' To Indian Fan For Breaking Billions Of Hearts After...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner 'Apologises' To Indian Fan For Breaking Billions Of Hearts After...