Advertisement

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:02 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Pakistan vs Scotland match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Pakistan vs Scotland match on Sunday.
FPJ Web Desk
Team Pakistan | Photo: ANI

Team Pakistan | Photo: ANI

Pakistan will take on Scotland in the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

The dangerously in-form Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have already progressed into the semi-finals after defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia.

A win in this game will secure them a top finish in Group 2. Scotland, on the other hand, are already out of the competition. Kyle Coetzer and his men won all three of their Qualifier games, but failed to record a single win in the Super 12 stage. The Scots have nothing at stake in the tournament now, but would be eyeing a win to end their campaign on a positive note.



Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game will take place at the at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021Pakistan vs Scotland game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (November 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Scotland game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:02 PM IST
