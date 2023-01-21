e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

Shan Masood's Nikah ceremony was reportedly attended by the likes of former Pakistan skipper and chief selector Shahid Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood got married to fiancée Nische Khan in an intimate ceremony held in Peshawar on Friday.

Pakistan's ODI vice-captain Nikah ceremony was attended by the likes of former skipper and chief selector Shahid Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan, according to local media reports.

Masood is set to host a valima for his family and friends on January 27 in Karachi while Khan's rukhsati will be held in Peshawar on Saturday.

Read Also
Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood recalls missing school to watch 1996 World Cup at National Stadium
article-image

The pictures and videos of Shan Masood and Nische Khan's engagement are going viral on social media.

Shan Masood recently revealed in an interview that he met Nische in Lahore and everything changed in his life since then. He called his bride-to-be his best friend and said these days are an “exciting time of his life.”

Pakistan cricket fans, former and present players also took to social media to wish Shan Masood.

Afridi unhappy with Masood's new role

Shahid Afridi, who was the interim chief selector for Pakistan's men's team, recently criticised the team management's decision to promote Shan Masood as the ODI vice-captain for the home series against New Zealand.

"Shan Masood should not have been named as vice-captain of the ODI squad. Chairman of the PCB should have taken captain or chief selector under confidence.

"He was neither under consideration by me nor by Babar Azam for the first two ODI's against New Zealand," Afridi said.

33-year-old Masood has played 28 Tests, 6 ODIs and 19 T20Is for Pakistan so far since making his international debut in 2013. Masood will be Babar Azam's deputy in the 5-ODI series against New Zealand starting April 26.

Read Also
'Disadvantage hacker': Netizens react after Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel hacked
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand 108 all out after Shami and Sundar...

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand 108 all out after Shami and Sundar...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling

WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade, forgets team decision at toss; watch

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade, forgets team decision at toss; watch