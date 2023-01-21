WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood got married to fiancée Nische Khan in an intimate ceremony held in Peshawar on Friday.

Pakistan's ODI vice-captain Nikah ceremony was attended by the likes of former skipper and chief selector Shahid Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan, according to local media reports.

Masood is set to host a valima for his family and friends on January 27 in Karachi while Khan's rukhsati will be held in Peshawar on Saturday.

The pictures and videos of Shan Masood and Nische Khan's engagement are going viral on social media.

Shan Masood recently revealed in an interview that he met Nische in Lahore and everything changed in his life since then. He called his bride-to-be his best friend and said these days are an “exciting time of his life.”

Pakistan cricket fans, former and present players also took to social media to wish Shan Masood.

Afridi unhappy with Masood's new role

Shahid Afridi, who was the interim chief selector for Pakistan's men's team, recently criticised the team management's decision to promote Shan Masood as the ODI vice-captain for the home series against New Zealand.

"Shan Masood should not have been named as vice-captain of the ODI squad. Chairman of the PCB should have taken captain or chief selector under confidence.

"He was neither under consideration by me nor by Babar Azam for the first two ODI's against New Zealand," Afridi said.

33-year-old Masood has played 28 Tests, 6 ODIs and 19 T20Is for Pakistan so far since making his international debut in 2013. Masood will be Babar Azam's deputy in the 5-ODI series against New Zealand starting April 26.

