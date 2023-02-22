WATCH: Pakistan concede 5 penalty runs against England in T20 World Cup encounter

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and England saw a bizarre incident unfold as five penalty runs were awarded to the English team following an error by Pakistani wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz. Nawaz took off her gloves to collect the ball during the 15th over of England's batting but had no clue about what was to happen next.

After Nawaz collected the ball from a fielder, she dropped it on the removed glove that was lying right in front of her on the ground, prompting the umpires to slap a 5-run penalty to Pakistan.

Coming to the match, England smashed the highest score in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup and won by the biggest margin ever seen at the tournament, hammering Pakistan by 114 runs, here on Tuesday.

The England batters warmed up for the knockout stages with a thrilling display, smashing Pakistan's attack to all corners of Newlands as they reached 213/5 in their 20 overs, reports ICC.

And the reply never really got going as Pakistan ended their tournament in disappointing fashion, managing to avoid being bowled out, but finishing on 99/9.

