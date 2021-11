President Ram Nath Kovind presented the National Sports Awards 2021 in an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics Gold medal winner in Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, and Silver medalist Ravi Dahiya won the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, which were among the first awards handed out in the evening.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, former sports minister Kiren Rijiju were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:51 PM IST