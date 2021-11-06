e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:06 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021: Watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday.
FPJ Web Desk
New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the T20 World Cup. | Photo: AFP

New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson will head into the game on the back of three consecutive wins after having recovered well from their defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

A victory in this game will see them qualify for the semi-final, while a defeat would eliminate them out of the tournament as their net run rate is inferior to Afghanistan and India. The Afghans, on the other hand are placed fourth in the points table. This is a must-win game for them as well after they skid to a 66-run defeat against India.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game will take place at the at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (November 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:37 PM IST
