Watch: New Zealand bound batsman Kane Williamson bids goodbye after season-ending injury: 'Sad to leave soon...'

Kane Williamson, star batsman of the Gujarat Titans team, departed his home country, New Zealand, on Monday due to a knee injury that he sustained during the first match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The 32-year-old player bid farewell to his team and fans through a video message shared on the Gujarat Titans' social media accounts, expressing his disappointment at leaving early and missing out on the rest of the tournament. The New Zealand Cricket Board will assess his injury and determine a course of treatment to ensure his swift return to the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his debut match for the Titans, Williamson suffered a knee injury while attempting to catch the ball at the deep square leg boundary in the 13th over of the Chennai Super Kings' innings. He landed awkwardly, causing his right knee to give way under his weight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After preventing the ball from crossing the boundary and saving two runs, Williamson fell to the ground clutching his right knee. He received medical attention, but it was insufficient to enable him to continue playing.

It is currently unclear how long Williamson will be sidelined after sustaining the injury during the IPL. However, his absence is a significant setback for both him and the New Zealand team