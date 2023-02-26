WATCH: Mumbai Indians players arrive ahead of inaugural Women's Premier League 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai Indians players, including Harmanpreet Kaur, arrived in Mumbai ahead of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League on Saturday. Talking on arrival, Harmanpreet Kaur said: “I hope this journey brings a lot of glory to us.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians began their first practice session under the watchful eyes of the support team, headed by chief coach Charlotte Edwards.

"It's been brilliant. It's been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it's been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it's been fantastic," Edwards said in a release.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Gaints on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.